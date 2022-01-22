$454.30 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $454.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.40 million. ePlus reported sales of $427.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 45.3% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 340,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the second quarter worth about $5,373,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ePlus by 141.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUS opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $69.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

