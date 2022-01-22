$481.82 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce $481.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

UNF stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $57,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

