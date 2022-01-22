4,848 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $279.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

