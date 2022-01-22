$49.07 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $49.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.84 million and the highest is $49.50 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.91 million to $192.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $201.04 million, with estimates ranging from $198.14 million to $206.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

