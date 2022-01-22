$49.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce sales of $49.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $201.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 in the last 90 days. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

CTLP stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $545.74 million, a PE ratio of -153.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

