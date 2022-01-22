50,056 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Boxwood Ventures Inc.

Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,000. Apple comprises about 16.5% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,424,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $343,053,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,305,000 after buying an additional 202,223 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 83,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

