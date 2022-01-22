$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report sales of $55.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.42 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.
Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -334.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
