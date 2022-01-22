$55.61 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report sales of $55.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.42 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $199.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.14 million to $200.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.02 million, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $238.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -334.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

