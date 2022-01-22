666,313 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.15% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $7,798,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $3,032,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

BROS opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dutch Bros Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

