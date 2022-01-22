7,784 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $103,097,000.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITE opened at $181.82 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

