86,881 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PMO opened at $12.82 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

