$9.81 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce $9.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.56 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $7.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $49.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $69.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.95 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 62.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

