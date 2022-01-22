$90.25 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post sales of $90.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.90 million. DZS posted sales of $88.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $342.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $374.22 million, with estimates ranging from $363.43 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DZS by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 356,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,519,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $380.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.26.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

