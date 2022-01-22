Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $100.55 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $129.76 million and approximately $100.55 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00005827 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00045538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 64,844,365 coins and its circulating supply is 63,080,202 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

