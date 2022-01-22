Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.29. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

