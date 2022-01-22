Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

