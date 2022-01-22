Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $237.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

