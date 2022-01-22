Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.25 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

