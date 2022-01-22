ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Tops $322,930.49

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $322,930.49 and $34,781.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

