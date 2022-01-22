Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.65 million and $123,749.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,576.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.37 or 0.06820665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00306951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.00826943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00067549 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00254223 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

