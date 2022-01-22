ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.30. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

