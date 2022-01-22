Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.
ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ADNT stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
