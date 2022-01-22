Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.60.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Adient by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,797,000 after buying an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after buying an additional 256,688 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Adient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,133,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

