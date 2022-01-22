Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $2.00 on Exchanges

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00005665 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and $3.14 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00186816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,594 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

