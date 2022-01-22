Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $118.81. 95,593,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,902,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,046,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.