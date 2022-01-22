Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,732 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after buying an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

