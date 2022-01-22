Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Heska worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Heska by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heska by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heska by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. Heska Co. has a one year low of $138.56 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

