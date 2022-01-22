Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,243 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 174,867 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $684.96 million, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.05%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

ORC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

