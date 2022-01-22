Adzcoin (ADZ) Achieves Market Cap of $34,985.37

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Adzcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $34,985.37 and $8.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008531 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00377882 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

