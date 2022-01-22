Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS) was down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 119,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 80,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

