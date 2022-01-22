Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFMD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 786,748 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 47.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

