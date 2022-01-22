Aion Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $43.83 million and $6.36 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0875 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,146.31 or 0.99945995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00086190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00277631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00354636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00161244 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,901,574 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

