Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,126 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Airbnb worth $71,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 569.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

