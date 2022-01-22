Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 569.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

