Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Akamai Technologies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 1,390,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

