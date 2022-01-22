Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.46% of Albany International worth $61,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

AIN stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

