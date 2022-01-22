Alien Worlds Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.23 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $96.23 million and $115.15 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

