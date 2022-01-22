ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.81. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 53,733 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

