Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130,320 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.64% of Allegheny Technologies worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,695,000 after acquiring an additional 788,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after acquiring an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 551,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 50.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,057,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 354,563 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

