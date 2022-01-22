Alliance Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $433,832.67 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $433,832.67 and approximately $42,743.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

