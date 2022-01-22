AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.28% of AllianceBernstein worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $47.84 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

