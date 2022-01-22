Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 887 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of Acuity Brands worth $25,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 70.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

NYSE AYI opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.19 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $193.13. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.