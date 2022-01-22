Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Clorox worth $30,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE CLX opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.