Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.04 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 120.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

