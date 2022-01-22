Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.42 Million Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,640 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.67% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $30,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $8,324,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 887.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 493,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 443,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $672.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.42.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

