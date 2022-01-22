Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $1,640,323. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,058.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

