Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,171 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Athene worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

