Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574,160 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.14% of Casa Systems worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Casa Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

