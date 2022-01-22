Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $27.47 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.31% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,206,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

