Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 318,023 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 318,023 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.00% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

