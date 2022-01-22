Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,202,960 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,202,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.37% of Alaska Air Group worth $27,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $43,192,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 296,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ALK opened at $52.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

