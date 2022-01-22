Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 147,902 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,902 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.34% of Nomad Foods worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 885,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,386,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

